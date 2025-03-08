Left Menu

Tailor Turns Trafficker: The Hidden Threads of a Drug Syndicate

The Delhi Police have arrested Nizamuddin, a tailor and key player in an interstate drug syndicate. Following investigation into a previous heroin bust, Nizam was identified as a primary drug supplier. His arrest followed a complex investigation, and he faces a non-bailable warrant after failed bail attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:28 IST
The Delhi Police have captured Nizamuddin, a 35-year-old tailor involved in an interstate drug syndicate centered in Uttar Pradesh, according to senior officials.

Known as Nizam, he was apprehended near Shyam Lal College in Delhi's Shahdara area on February 24. Authorities arrested him after he attempted to meet a contact in the Welcome area.

Nizam came under police radar following the arrest of Lalla Babu, an interstate drug supplier caught with 502 grams of heroin. Babu's links to Nand Nagri residents Vijay and Jitesh led to further probing. While Jitesh is in custody, Vijay remains elusive.

Nizam, identified as the main supplier for Lalla Babu, maintained consistent communication with him, as verified by call records. Despite attempts, Nizam could not secure bail due to a previous NDPS Act case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

