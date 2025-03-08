Tragedy at UNESCO Site: Violence in Hampi

A horrifying attack near a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hampi, India, occurred when three individuals violently assaulted a group of tourists. The attackers killed one man and gang-raped an Israeli female tourist and an Indian woman on Thursday night, authorities reported on Saturday.

The tourists, which included two other men, were stargazing when a dispute over money reportedly escalated. The assailants assaulted the group, forcing the men into a river canal. While two men, including an American, survived, the third man's body was later discovered.

Two suspects have been apprehended, with further investigations underway. This case draws attention to ongoing international concerns about women's safety in India, which were highlighted last year by the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

