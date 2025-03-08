Tragedy at UNESCO Site: Violence in Hampi
A horrific incident near Hampi, India, saw the killing of a man and the gang-rape of two female tourists. The attack, prompted by a dispute over money, involved pushing the men into a river canal. The case highlights ongoing concerns over women's safety in India.
- Country:
- India
A horrifying attack near a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hampi, India, occurred when three individuals violently assaulted a group of tourists. The attackers killed one man and gang-raped an Israeli female tourist and an Indian woman on Thursday night, authorities reported on Saturday.
The tourists, which included two other men, were stargazing when a dispute over money reportedly escalated. The assailants assaulted the group, forcing the men into a river canal. While two men, including an American, survived, the third man's body was later discovered.
Two suspects have been apprehended, with further investigations underway. This case draws attention to ongoing international concerns about women's safety in India, which were highlighted last year by the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prakash Ambedkar Urges Investigation into 2018 Koregaon Bhima Violence
Himachal Pradesh Partners with UNESCO to Enhance Education
Sambhal Violence: Massive Chargesheet Filed in Mosque Unrest Cases
Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict
Sri Lanka Cracks Down on Rising Underworld Violence Amidst Ongoing Terror Probe