Left Menu

Tragedy at UNESCO Site: Violence in Hampi

A horrific incident near Hampi, India, saw the killing of a man and the gang-rape of two female tourists. The attack, prompted by a dispute over money, involved pushing the men into a river canal. The case highlights ongoing concerns over women's safety in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST
Tragedy at UNESCO Site: Violence in Hampi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying attack near a UNESCO World Heritage site in Hampi, India, occurred when three individuals violently assaulted a group of tourists. The attackers killed one man and gang-raped an Israeli female tourist and an Indian woman on Thursday night, authorities reported on Saturday.

The tourists, which included two other men, were stargazing when a dispute over money reportedly escalated. The assailants assaulted the group, forcing the men into a river canal. While two men, including an American, survived, the third man's body was later discovered.

Two suspects have been apprehended, with further investigations underway. This case draws attention to ongoing international concerns about women's safety in India, which were highlighted last year by the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025