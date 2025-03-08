Cry for Justice: J&K Daily Wage Workers Demand Their Dues

Bilal Ahmed Dar, a daily wage worker employed with the Wildlife department under Jammu and Kashmir's Forest ministry, protested outside the assembly demanding the release of long-overdue wages.

Dar carried slogans such as 'Roti Doo Ya Phansi Doo' (Provide livelihood or give us the noose) to emphasize the dire situation faced by workers like himself who haven't received pay despite years of service.

He appealed to the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for intervention, revealing that over 750 workers are affected by this injustice, leading to severe financial distress.

