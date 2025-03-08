Cry for Justice: J&K Daily Wage Workers Demand Their Dues
Bilal Ahmed Dar, a casual worker with J&K's Wildlife department, protests outside the assembly, demanding unpaid wages for 15 years of service. He calls for intervention from the Chief Minister, highlighting the plight of 754 daily wage workers suffering from financial instability and lack of payment.
Bilal Ahmed Dar, a daily wage worker employed with the Wildlife department under Jammu and Kashmir's Forest ministry, protested outside the assembly demanding the release of long-overdue wages.
Dar carried slogans such as 'Roti Doo Ya Phansi Doo' (Provide livelihood or give us the noose) to emphasize the dire situation faced by workers like himself who haven't received pay despite years of service.
He appealed to the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, for intervention, revealing that over 750 workers are affected by this injustice, leading to severe financial distress.
