Pangolin Trafficking Bust in Jalna: Six Arrested
Six individuals were apprehended in Maharashtra's Jalna district for attempting to sell a pangolin for Rs 30 lakh. Under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, pangolins receive top-tier protection. Their high value in traditional medicine drives poaching. The arrests followed a tip-off collaborated by a decoy purchaser.
Six individuals were arrested on Saturday in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly attempting to sell a pangolin for Rs 30 lakh, according to a forest department official.
Pangolins, known for their unique scales, are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, granting them the highest protection. Their scales and meat are highly sought after in traditional medicine, fueling poaching and illegal trade.
The arrests, made in Mantha Chauffuly, were the result of a tip-off confirmed by a forest department decoy customer, as stated by official KD Nagargoje.
