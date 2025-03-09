Teen Indicted for Terrorism in Landmark Harris County Case
Laith Adil Shehzad, a 17-year-old, is the first person from Harris County to be indicted under a new state terrorism law. He was involved in a plot allegedly tied to an ISIS militant in the Philippines. Shehzad allegedly planned an attack but was thwarted when his Uber account got suspended.
Laith Adil Shehzad, a 17-year-old, has become the first person in Harris County to be indicted under a new state terrorism law. Officials revealed the young man appeared in court not showing any visible signs of nervousness.
Shehzad was reportedly in contact with a jailed ISIS militant in the Philippines. According to court documents, he sent photos holding a Glock with extended magazines using Facebook Messenger before attempting to discard the weapon.
Defense Attorney John Stevenson argues that the charges against Shehzad are based on internet conversations and no physical harm was done. Nevertheless, prosecutors allege that Shehzad planned an attack but was unable to execute it due to logistical hurdles.
A grand jury determined that Shehzad's actions fall under the new terrorism law, putting him at risk of 15 years in prison if convicted.
