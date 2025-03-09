Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident in Agra Leaves One Dead

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and his brother was injured during a dispute mediation attempt in Agra. The incident occurred late Saturday night in Chunnipura village. Police are searching for the suspects, who are currently at large, following the fatal attack involving knives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 09-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 13:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was killed, and his brother was injured following a violent stabbing incident in the Basauoni area of Agra, police reported on Sunday. The incident took place during an attempted mediation between neighbors late Saturday night in Chunnipura village.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Virendra, the victims, Dev Singh and his brother Ramveer, were attacked while trying to resolve a conflict involving their neighbor Ram Lal and his nephews, Amar Chand and Suraj. The victims' mother, Sheela, informed the police that the three neighbors assaulted her sons with knives.

Both brothers were immediately taken to a hospital where Dev Singh succumbed to his injuries. The accused men fled the scene, leading the police to initiate a search operation to apprehend them. Investigations into the tragic altercation are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

