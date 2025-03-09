Cross-Border Heist: Uncovering the Mobile Theft Syndicate

An international mobile theft syndicate was recently dismantled by the Delhi Police, resulting in the arrest of a suspect attempting to escape with 48 stolen high-end mobile phones destined for Bangladesh.

The individual, identified as Abdush, 24, was seized while trying to transport phones valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. Police investigations have revealed that organized gangs are active across Delhi-NCR, preying on commuters in crowded areas like metro stations and markets.

The stolen phones, initially bought at Rs 2,000-3,000, were smuggled to West Bengal, modified there, and later resold in Bangladesh for Rs 8,000-10,000 each. Acting on intelligence, police captured Abdush near Salimgarh Bypass. He confessed to being involved in smuggling over 800 phones in 18 months, lured by accomplices Sameer and Salim. The Cyber Cell continues to investigate the syndicate's broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)