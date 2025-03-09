Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Drug Racket: 156 Kg of Cannbis Seized

Delhi Police dismantled an interstate drug racket by arresting two key suppliers and seizing 156 kg of cannabis valued at around Rs 78 lakh. The operation was conducted by the Crime Branch, leading to the capture of Vijay Singh and Amit, who played vital roles in the illegal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:40 IST
Delhi Police have reportedly dismantled a significant interstate drug smuggling operation. Authorities arrested two principal suppliers and seized 156 kg of cannabis valued at approximately Rs 78 lakh in the international market, according to official statements released on Sunday.

The Crime Branch initiated the crackdown following specific intelligence inputs, setting a trap near the Raja Garden flyover on February 24. During the operation, officers intercepted Vijay Singh, a 43-year-old resident of Rajasthan. A subsequent search of Singh's SUV revealed 75 plastic sacks filled with cannabis.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Amit, a resident of Soniya Vihar, on February 28. Amit was reportedly a critical player in distributing cannabis throughout the Delhi-National Capital Region and has a criminal history involving various offenses. Police say his broader role within the drug trafficking network is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

