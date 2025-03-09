Russian Forces Reclaim Strategic Villages

In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry declared on Sunday that its forces have reclaimed the village of Lebedevka, situated in Russia's Kursk region.

The ministry further reported the acquisition of the village of Novenke, located across the border in Ukraine's Sumy region. This move signifies a reassertion of Russia's military presence in territories previously vacated.

Russian troops had been largely absent from Ukraine's Sumy region since their withdrawal in April 2022, redirecting focus to eastern Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)