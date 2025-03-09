Left Menu

Russian Forces Reclaim Strategic Villages

Russia announced the recapture of Lebedevka in the Kursk region and the takeover of Novenke in Ukraine's Sumy region. This marks Russia's renewed military presence in areas they had previously vacated to concentrate efforts in eastern Ukraine.

In a significant development, Russia's Defence Ministry declared on Sunday that its forces have reclaimed the village of Lebedevka, situated in Russia's Kursk region.

The ministry further reported the acquisition of the village of Novenke, located across the border in Ukraine's Sumy region. This move signifies a reassertion of Russia's military presence in territories previously vacated.

Russian troops had been largely absent from Ukraine's Sumy region since their withdrawal in April 2022, redirecting focus to eastern Ukraine.

