Maharashtra Family's Ordeal: Anti-India Slogan Controversy

A 15-year-old boy and his family's lives were upended in Maharashtra after being accused of raising anti-India slogans during a cricket match. Their home and business were demolished, despite the family's claims of innocence and lack of evidence against the boy. The incident sparked local tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district finds itself engulfed in controversy after alleging wrongful accusations over anti-India slogans during a cricket match.

The incident began when a 15-year-old boy, who attends a madrasa and is reportedly indifferent to cricket, faced allegations of anti-India slogans after the clash between India and Pakistan. This led to his parents' arrest and demolition of their home and business by civic authorities.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, even as locals express concerns about the implications of the case, leading some villages to bar out-of-state individuals from operating businesses in the area without permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

