Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

A terrifying assault occurred on a passenger train traversing through Pakistan's Balochistan province. The train, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked by Baloch militants. This attack, involving explosives and firearms, left passengers like Mushtaq Muhammad with memories they described as unforgettable and harrowing.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted while in a tunnel near Gudalar and Piru Kunri. During the attack, militants claimed to target security personnel while sparing women, children, and elderly passengers. Passenger Ishaq Noor recounted how he and his wife shielded their children amidst the chaos, with the ordeal etching an indelible mark on those aboard.

Government officials confirmed the release of over a hundred passengers after security forces intervened, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 militants. Meanwhile, survivors, including Muhammad Ashraf, described the escape to Paneer Station, highlighting their fear and exhaustion amidst the upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)