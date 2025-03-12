Left Menu

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

A passenger train in Balochistan, Pakistan, was attacked by militants who targeted security personnel. The attackers exploded bombs and fired upon the train, seizing control. Most passengers were later released, but the incident left lasting trauma. Pakistani security forces intervened, resulting in the death of several militants and the rescue of 104 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:27 IST
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A terrifying assault occurred on a passenger train traversing through Pakistan's Balochistan province. The train, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked by Baloch militants. This attack, involving explosives and firearms, left passengers like Mushtaq Muhammad with memories they described as unforgettable and harrowing.

The Jaffar Express was intercepted while in a tunnel near Gudalar and Piru Kunri. During the attack, militants claimed to target security personnel while sparing women, children, and elderly passengers. Passenger Ishaq Noor recounted how he and his wife shielded their children amidst the chaos, with the ordeal etching an indelible mark on those aboard.

Government officials confirmed the release of over a hundred passengers after security forces intervened, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 militants. Meanwhile, survivors, including Muhammad Ashraf, described the escape to Paneer Station, highlighting their fear and exhaustion amidst the upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025