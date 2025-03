Backlash Against Tesla's Political Leanings Hits Sales and Sparks Vandalism

Australian Tesla owner Dick Friend, once an ardent fan of the brand, has decided to divest from Tesla due to CEO Elon Musk's political stances and involvement with the Trump administration. Distraught by Musk's perceived right-wing shift, Friend plans to sell his Tesla stocks and won't replace his wrecked vehicle.

Tesla's sales have plummeted in Australia, down 35% since Trump's election, while Tesla models and dealerships face vandalism incidents. The Electric Vehicle Council cites these as reactions to Musk's politics, revealing a sharp reduction in consumer confidence in the region.

Increased hostility towards Tesla in Australia and New Zealand has led to incidents of vandalism. In Tasmania, a Tesla dealership was defaced with graffiti calling Musk a Nazi. Similar incidents in New Zealand have resulted in arrests, with declines in overall electric vehicle sales attributed to reduced government subsidies.

