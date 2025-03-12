Journalists Protest Mobile Phone Ban Inside Odisha Assembly

Journalists protested outside the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, raising their voices against restrictions barring them from carrying mobile phones into the press gallery. While no formal ordinance was declared, security staff at the entrance prevented reporters from entering with their mobile devices.

The move to restrict journalists' mobile access followed the viral spread of photos and videos showing a recent altercation involving MLAs inside the House. The journalists argued that their professional duties were compromised due to the restriction, sparking a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

BJD MLA and ex-minister Arun Kumar Sahoo condemned the media restrictions, appealing to the Speaker to uphold press freedom. Suspended Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati echoed this sentiment, backing the journalists' protest, while discussions were initiated by government chief whip Saroj Pradhan to address the issue.

