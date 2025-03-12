Left Menu

Journalists Protest Mobile Phone Ban Inside Odisha Assembly

Journalists staged a protest outside the Odisha Assembly after being barred from bringing mobile phones into the press gallery. Although no official ban was issued, security personnel enforced this restriction, prompting a backlash from reporters who insisted it hampered their ability to cover assembly proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:59 IST
Journalists Protest Mobile Phone Ban Inside Odisha Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Journalists protested outside the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday, raising their voices against restrictions barring them from carrying mobile phones into the press gallery. While no formal ordinance was declared, security staff at the entrance prevented reporters from entering with their mobile devices.

The move to restrict journalists' mobile access followed the viral spread of photos and videos showing a recent altercation involving MLAs inside the House. The journalists argued that their professional duties were compromised due to the restriction, sparking a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the assembly premises.

BJD MLA and ex-minister Arun Kumar Sahoo condemned the media restrictions, appealing to the Speaker to uphold press freedom. Suspended Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati echoed this sentiment, backing the journalists' protest, while discussions were initiated by government chief whip Saroj Pradhan to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025