Scandal in Hotpot: Haidilao's Response to Disturbing Incident
Haidilao, a Chinese hotpot giant, is compensating over 4,000 patrons after a video surfaced of two diners urinating in a hotpot broth in Shanghai. With staff training highlighted as an issue, Haidilao has reported the incident to police and filed a civil lawsuit against the two detained suspects.
Haidilao, a prominent name in the Chinese hotpot industry, announced plans to compensate over 4,000 diners following a disturbing incident at one of its Shanghai outlets. A video showing two individuals urinating into their hotpot broth circulated online, leading the company to take immediate action.
The incident occurred on February 24, but Haidilao only became aware of it on February 28. Initially unable to pinpoint the exact time and location, the company later confirmed the incident happened at a downtown Shanghai location on March 6. Haidilao acknowledged a failure in staff training and pledged to take responsibility for the distress caused.
In response, Haidilao reported the case to the police in Jianyang, Sichuan, where the company is headquartered, and in other areas. Shanghai police have apprehended two 17-year-olds in connection to the incident. Haidilao has also filed a civil lawsuit against them, emphasizing their commitment to addressing the situation legally and ethically.
