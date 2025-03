Prince William's Diplomatic Mission to Estonia

Prince William will embark on a significant visit to Estonia next week, aiming to solidify alliances by meeting with British troops participating in NATO operations.

The visit marks Britain's commitment to supporting the alliance's eastern front. Scheduled to start on March 20, the heir to the throne will also engage in discussions in Tallinn, focusing on Estonia's approach to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Kensington Palace, the Prince's office, announced the agenda, emphasizing the importance of this diplomatic mission as part of Britain's broader strategy in international defense and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)