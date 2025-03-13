Left Menu

Putin Orders Swift Victory in Kursk Amid U.S. Ceasefire Proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his military to swiftly defeat Ukrainian forces in Kursk after the U.S. proposed a 30-day ceasefire. Despite initial gains, Ukraine now holds a diminished area in Kursk, and Russia's offensive is progressing toward its final stage, with significant territorial reclamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:35 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin donned military fatigues to command his top military leaders to swiftly defeat Ukrainian forces entrenched in the western region of Kursk. This directive comes after the United States urged consideration of a 30-day ceasefire proposal amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

Initially, Ukrainian forces breached the Russian border on August 6, capturing territory in Kursk to distract Moscow's troops from the eastern frontlines and leverage for negotiations. However, recent advances by Russian forces have significantly reduced Ukraine's hold, cutting the occupied area down to less than 200 square km, according to Russian military sources.

Putin's remarks were broadcast late on Wednesday against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's hopes for a ceasefire, warning of potential financial repercussions for Russia. Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov reported that Russian forces reclaimed over 86% of Kursk territory previously held by Ukraine, as operations reach their concluding phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

