British Woman's Ordeal: Alleged Assault in Delhi Hotel

A British woman reported being raped and molested by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. She had traveled from Goa to meet one of the accused, whom she befriended on social media. Delhi police have arrested two suspects and informed the British High Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 11:51 IST
In a disturbing incident in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, a British woman has accused two men of rape and molestation at a local hotel, according to law enforcement authorities. The police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

The victim, who had traveled from Goa to Delhi, was allegedly first harassed by a hotel staff member in an elevator. Subsequently, she claims she was raped by one of the accused, whom she had previously interacted with on social media.

Communication barriers were reported between the victim and the accused, yet they arranged to meet in Delhi. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to piece together the sequence of events. The British High Commission has been informed.

