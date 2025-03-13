British Woman's Ordeal: Alleged Assault in Delhi Hotel

In a disturbing incident in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, a British woman has accused two men of rape and molestation at a local hotel, according to law enforcement authorities. The police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday.

The victim, who had traveled from Goa to Delhi, was allegedly first harassed by a hotel staff member in an elevator. Subsequently, she claims she was raped by one of the accused, whom she had previously interacted with on social media.

Communication barriers were reported between the victim and the accused, yet they arranged to meet in Delhi. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to piece together the sequence of events. The British High Commission has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)