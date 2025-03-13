Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Defense: A Successful Night Against Russian Attacks

The Ukrainian military announced that it successfully shot down 74 out of 117 drones launched by Russia overnight. An additional 38 drones likely failed to reach their targets due to electronic warfare countermeasures employed by Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:47 IST
Ukraine's Drone Defense: A Successful Night Against Russian Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a remarkable feat of defense, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 74 out of 117 drones launched by Russia overnight.

According to a statement on the Telegram messaging app, another 38 drones did not manage to reach their targets. The military attributed this to efficient electronic warfare countermeasures.

The announcement highlights Ukraine's resilience and advanced defense capabilities in the face of continued aerial threats from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025