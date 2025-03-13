Ukraine's Drone Defense: A Successful Night Against Russian Attacks
The Ukrainian military announced that it successfully shot down 74 out of 117 drones launched by Russia overnight. An additional 38 drones likely failed to reach their targets due to electronic warfare countermeasures employed by Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a remarkable feat of defense, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 74 out of 117 drones launched by Russia overnight.
According to a statement on the Telegram messaging app, another 38 drones did not manage to reach their targets. The military attributed this to efficient electronic warfare countermeasures.
The announcement highlights Ukraine's resilience and advanced defense capabilities in the face of continued aerial threats from Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement