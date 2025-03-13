Ukraine's Drone Defense: A Successful Night Against Russian Attacks

In a remarkable feat of defense, the Ukrainian military reported on Thursday that it successfully intercepted 74 out of 117 drones launched by Russia overnight.

According to a statement on the Telegram messaging app, another 38 drones did not manage to reach their targets. The military attributed this to efficient electronic warfare countermeasures.

The announcement highlights Ukraine's resilience and advanced defense capabilities in the face of continued aerial threats from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)