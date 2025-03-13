Left Menu

Odisha Police Arrest Political Leader in Massive Mining Scam

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested Biju Yuva Janata Dal state vice-president Raja Chakra in connection with a multi-crore mining and transport scam. Investigations uncovered financial irregularities involving a cooperative society meant for villagers' welfare, leading to seizures and frozen bank accounts.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has taken Biju Yuva Janata Dal state vice-president, Soumya Shankar Chakra, also known as Raja Chakra, into custody for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore mining and transport scam.

The arrest follows a failed plea by Chakra in the Orissa High Court seeking interim protection. According to Additional DGP Vinaytosh Mishra, Chakra was questioned about his role in the scam before being detained.

Charges against him relate to funds misappropriation in a cooperative society intended for community welfare in Keonjhar district, with his alleged influence exercised through associates. As part of the investigation, 42 vehicles belonging to Raja Chakra have been seized, and several bank accounts frozen.

