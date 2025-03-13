Star-Studded Scandal: Gold Smuggling Sparks Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate launched raids in Bengaluru, probing a gold smuggling racket tied to an actor's arrest. The operation delves into a larger conspiracy involving influential figures. Gold bars valued at Rs 12.56 crore were seized from actor Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, who denies any links.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Bengaluru and other locations as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a significant gold smuggling conspiracy.
This probe, inspired by a recent CBI FIR and a DRI case, led to the arrest of actor Ranya Rao in Karnataka. Authorities suspect the involvement of high-profile individuals, including government officials and politically exposed persons.
The investigation heated up following the arrest of Rao at Kempegowda International Airport, where gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her possession. Despite her stepfather, a senior IPS officer's denial of any involvement, authorities continue to probe wider links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Comeback: Atletico Madrid's Spirit Shines in Copa del Rey
Shocking Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Brutal Attack on Estranged Wife
Balancing Growth and Jobs: Bangladesh’s Challenge in a Frontier-Driven Economy
DPIIT and Paytm Unite to Drive India’s Fintech Startup Growth
Zydus Lifesciences Launches India's First Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine