Star-Studded Scandal: Gold Smuggling Sparks Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across Bengaluru and other locations as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a significant gold smuggling conspiracy.

This probe, inspired by a recent CBI FIR and a DRI case, led to the arrest of actor Ranya Rao in Karnataka. Authorities suspect the involvement of high-profile individuals, including government officials and politically exposed persons.

The investigation heated up following the arrest of Rao at Kempegowda International Airport, where gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her possession. Despite her stepfather, a senior IPS officer's denial of any involvement, authorities continue to probe wider links.

(With inputs from agencies.)