Solidarity in Crisis: Pakistan PM Visits Balochistan After Jaffar Express Hijacking

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Balochistan following a train hijacking that resulted in 25 deaths. The incident involved BLA militants who were later eliminated by security forces. The government's response emphasized national unity over political differences amid allegations of politicizing the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST
In a significant show of support, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the turbulent region of Balochistan on Thursday. This visit followed the high-profile hijacking of the Jaffar Express, an incident resulting in the deaths of 21 civilians and four soldiers.

The harrowing hijacking was resolved when security forces terminated all 33 Balochistan Liberation Army militants who executed the attack. Sharif's delegation included key political figures, emphasizing the government's strong stance against terrorism.

The Defence Minister condemned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party for allegedly politicizing the event, urging national unity in combating terrorism. The operation was hailed as a milestone, showcasing the military's commitment to maintaining security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

