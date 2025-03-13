Corruption Scandal Rocks European Parliament: Arrests Made

In a significant development, Belgian prosecutors revealed on Thursday that multiple arrests had been made in a sprawling corruption investigation tied to the European Parliament.

A total of 21 searches were executed by the Federal Police across the Brussels region, along with various locations in Flanders, Wallonia, and Portugal. Details on the identities of those apprehended remain under wraps as investigations are underway.

The corruption activities, incorporating forgery and deceitful documentation, reportedly occurred discreetly since 2021, masquerading as commercial lobbying efforts. These efforts allegedly included remunerations for favorable political positions, lavish gifts, and hospitality expenses, prosecutors noted. The investigation also aims to uncover potential money laundering operations associated with these illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)