Left Menu

Currency Markets Wobble Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Reforms

The euro and pound have maintained their multi-month highs against the dollar amid economic slowdown concerns and Germany's fiscal reforms. Global trade disputes escalate tension, affecting currency volatility. Germany's fiscal reset aims to boost growth, while U.S. inflation data reveals weaker dollar influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:09 IST
Currency Markets Wobble Amid Trade Tensions and Fiscal Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro and the pound held near multi-month peaks against the dollar on Thursday. The U.S. currency remains under pressure due to slowing economic growth concerns and the anticipation of a German debate on significant fiscal reforms.

Global trade tensions and potential U.S. recession risks have stirred market volatility. President Donald Trump's policy shifts, including new tariffs threats, have impacted the U.S. dollar more than its European counterparts, pushing the euro to near a five-month high, though slightly down at $1.0880.

Germany's fiscal reforms proposal, including a 500 billion euro fund, is under parliamentary debate. Analysts, like Commerzbank's Michael Pfister, hope these reforms will spur growth in Germany and the eurozone. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's steady stance leaves the yen unchanged, as economists predict a policy rate rise later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025