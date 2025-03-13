Left Menu

Key Maoist Leader Arrested in Jharkhand Raid

Durga Singh, a central committee member of the outlawed PLFI and a key Maoist leader, was arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district. He was seized along with two associates during a police raid. Intelligence had suggested their plan to carry out a criminal act in the area.

In a big breakthrough, Jharkhand police have nabbed Durga Singh, a top member of the banned Maoist group People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), in Gumla district. The operation was conducted with precision by law enforcement agencies.

Singh, a founding member of PLFI, was caught during a raid near Murumkela Tetartoli village under the Kamdara police jurisdiction. He had been effectively leading PLFI after the incarceration of Dinesh Gope, the group's chief. Police had previously linked him to at least 18 criminal cases.

The police operation, based on a credible intelligence tip-off, witnessed the involvement of a joint quick response team from the district police and SSB 32 Battalion. Despite the suspects' attempt to escape on motorcycles, the team apprehended Singh and two of his associates, seizing firearms and ammunition.

