Kenyan Woman's Arrest in Goa Sheds Light on Trafficking Network
A Kenyan woman, Nancy Kingori, was apprehended in Bengaluru for her alleged involvement in trafficking women from Kenya to Goa under false pretenses and forcing them into prostitution. The arrest followed a complaint by a victim, leading to a case registered under relevant trafficking laws in March.
A Kenyan woman was apprehended in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for her alleged role in a human trafficking network. The network reportedly smuggled women from Kenya to Goa under false pretenses, coercing them into prostitution.
Nancy Kingori represents a crucial link in this illicit operation, according to a police spokesperson. Kingori was arrested following a complaint by one of the trafficked women, leading to a case filed under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita on March 3.
Authorities reported that Kingori has been involved in these activities since November 18, 2024. Under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Pragati Malik, a special task force pursued the investigation, culminating in Kingori's transfer to Goa for further legal proceedings.
