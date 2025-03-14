Trump's Supreme Court Challenge on Birthright Citizenship

Donald Trump's ongoing fight to limit automatic U.S. birthright citizenship has reached the Supreme Court. The Trump administration filed a request for justices to revise the judicial block hampering this element of Trump's immigration agenda.

The case exemplifies Trump's hardline stance on immigration, a cornerstone of his presidential platform. Lawyers representing the administration argue that narrowing the judicial block is necessary to uphold the president's immigration policies.

This latest move by Trump signifies a continued commitment to his controversial approach towards immigration, as he embarks on soliciting support from the judiciary at the nation's highest level.

