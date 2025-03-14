Left Menu

EU’s Kallas Anticipates Conditional Russian Ceasefire Response

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas predicts Russia might accept a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine with certain conditions. During the G7 summit, Kallas highlighted that the U.S. is aware of Russia's potential strategy to prolong negotiations by complicating the situation.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas predicted on Thursday that Russia may likely agree to the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, albeit with certain conditions.

Speaking to Reuters on the fringes of the G7 Foreign Ministers' summit in Canada, Kallas conveyed that the U.S. has briefed members on Russia's possible tactic to extend the negotiation process. This involves creating a convoluted situation, which is something the involved parties want to avoid.

Kallas's comments reflect the delicate nature of the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, stressing the importance of awareness regarding Russia's negotiating strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

