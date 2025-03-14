Tanker Intruder Incident in Singapore Strait Leaves Indian Crew Member Injured

An Indian national, aged 29, has been discharged in stable condition from a Singapore hospital after being injured during an illegal boarding incident on a chemical tanker in the Singapore Strait, as reported on Friday.

PCG officers boarded the vessel on February 28 at 8.20 am, discovering the injured crew member on the main deck, bleeding from his right eye. Inspector Muhammad Rasidi Suriade directed the evacuation and medical assistance for the man, emphasizing the urgency of clearing the deck.

The PCG responded swiftly following reports of the unauthorised boarding by unknown suspects. The situation required immediate action, including gathering and verifying the identity of over 20 crew members to rule out intruders. After a thorough search, which lasted two hours, no perpetrators were found, and investigations continue.

