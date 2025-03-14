Left Menu

Transatlantic Tariff Tango: Franco-American Trade Tensions Rise

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard criticizes potential trade war with the U.S. over proposed EU tariffs on American whiskey, following President Trump's threat to impose a 200% tariff on EU wines. The EU plans retaliatory tariffs on $28 billion of U.S. goods in response to Trump’s duties on steel and aluminium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:35 IST
Transatlantic Tariff Tango: Franco-American Trade Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On Friday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard denounced the prospect of a trade conflict between the European Union and the United States, describing it as "idiotic." This statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a hefty 200% tax on European wines and other spirits if the EU proceeds with its plan to levy tariffs on American whiskey.

Speaking on the France 2 television channel, Lombard expressed little surprise at Trump's threat, indicating that the EU is prepared to retaliate in kind. He emphasized that such aggressive trade tactics could escalate tensions and harm both economies.

The European Union has already outlined measures targeting up to $28 billion in American products, including bourbon, dental floss, and diamonds. These are in direct response to the U.S. imposing a 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports, marking a new chapter in transatlantic economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025