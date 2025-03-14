Holi Chaos: Teen Attacked in Balloon Dispute
A man in Thane allegedly attacked a 17-year-old during Holi celebrations after a water balloon incident. The altercation escalated, resulting in the boy being injured by a sharp object. Police have registered a case and are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:36 IST
India
- India
In a startling incident at a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly attacked during Holi celebrations following a minor dispute over a water balloon.
According to police, the altercation occurred in Dombivili when a balloon accidentally hit a man who, in a fit of anger, resorted to violence.
The youth sustained injuries from a sharp object wielded by the assailant. Authorities have launched an investigation, although no arrests have been made at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
