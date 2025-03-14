Holi Chaos: Teen Attacked in Balloon Dispute

In a startling incident at a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly attacked during Holi celebrations following a minor dispute over a water balloon.

According to police, the altercation occurred in Dombivili when a balloon accidentally hit a man who, in a fit of anger, resorted to violence.

The youth sustained injuries from a sharp object wielded by the assailant. Authorities have launched an investigation, although no arrests have been made at this time.

