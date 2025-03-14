Left Menu

Holi Chaos: Teen Attacked in Balloon Dispute

A man in Thane allegedly attacked a 17-year-old during Holi celebrations after a water balloon incident. The altercation escalated, resulting in the boy being injured by a sharp object. Police have registered a case and are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident at a housing complex in Thane, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly attacked during Holi celebrations following a minor dispute over a water balloon.

According to police, the altercation occurred in Dombivili when a balloon accidentally hit a man who, in a fit of anger, resorted to violence.

The youth sustained injuries from a sharp object wielded by the assailant. Authorities have launched an investigation, although no arrests have been made at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

