Massive Ganja Haul: Rs 6.2 Crore Seized in MP

Police seized 30 quintals of ganja, valued at Rs 6.2 crore, from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The contraband, smuggled from Odisha and headed for Delhi, was hidden under fodder. The driver has been arrested and is being interrogated to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 14-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, Madhya Pradesh police seized at least 30 quintals of ganja valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a truck in Morena district. The contraband was reportedly smuggled from Odisha, police officials stated on Friday.

The truck, which was on its way to Delhi, was intercepted near Savitapur under the Civil Lines police station area on Thursday night. According to Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh, the massive haul was concealed under sacks of fodder on the vehicle, which bore a Chhattisgarh registration number.

The driver of the truck has been apprehended, and authorities are currently interrogating him to uncover more about the modus operandi behind this significant smuggling operation. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

