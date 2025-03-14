Left Menu

Daring Police Chase Ends in Fiery Gun Battle Over Kidnapping Case

A man involved in a 7-year-old's kidnapping in Ludhiana was injured in a police shootout while attempting to escape. Bhavkirat Singh, the young victim, was rescued a day after his abduction. The main suspect was killed during the encounter, and police celebrated their swift action with rewards and promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a man linked to the abduction of a 7-year-old boy was shot while trying to escape police custody, officials announced on Friday. The child, Bhavkirat Singh, was quickly saved within 24 hours of being kidnapped outside his Ludhiana home for a hefty ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The operation turned violent when the primary suspect was killed in a gunfight, injuring three police officers. Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh, another accused, was injured after being shot in the leg as he tried to flee, according to SSP Gagan Ajit Singh. He was treated at Malerkotla's Civil Hospital.

In recognition of their swift action, Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav announced cash rewards and promotions for the police team involved. The police have seized firearms from the scene and continue to investigate the wider network connected to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

