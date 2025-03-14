Karnataka Contemplates Water Tariff Hike Amid Conservation Efforts

The Karnataka government is considering a modest increase in water tariffs in Bengaluru as detailed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The proposed hike, standing at one paise per litre, aims to address financial losses since rates have not been revised since 2014. The plan contrasts with a more substantial increase initially suggested by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The Deputy CM stressed the urgency of water conservation as the state faced a challenging year, with thousands of borewells drying up and the government commandeering private water tankers. Current efforts include executing the Cauvery 5th Stage project supplying 110 villages and a forthcoming 6th Stage project. A month-long water conservation campaign has also been declared.

Shivakumar expressed concerns over illegal water connections by builders and warned of increased regulatory actions against the water tanker 'mafia.' Additionally, he highlighted issues of drought compensation and waste management inefficiencies, noting ongoing challenges with uncooperative vendors and local political pressures.

