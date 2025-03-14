Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for U.S. Satellite Assistance in Russia Ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggests U.S. satellite and intelligence support to enforce a ceasefire with Russia. Discussions also focused on territorial issues during a meeting with U.S. officials in Jeddah, highlighting the challenging dialogues required for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:54 IST
ceasefire
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed that the United States could play a crucial role in overseeing a ceasefire with Russia through the use of satellites and intelligence services. This statement underscores the international efforts being considered to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Amid these discussions, Zelenskiy revealed that the complex issue of territorial control was a significant topic during a meeting with Ukrainian and U.S. officials held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Securing peace, however, will demand tough negotiations and diplomatic maneuvers as Ukraine navigates these pressing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

