Tensions Mount as Russia Accuses Norway of Militarising Svalbard

Russia has raised allegations against Norway, accusing it of militarising the Arctic Svalbard archipelago. On Friday, the Russian government summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Moscow to discuss these concerns and issued a statement urging Norway to desist from activities that could destabilize the region's international legal status.

The Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson promptly denied these allegations, emphasizing that Norway acts in accordance with the Svalbard Treaty. Mathias Rongved, a ministry press officer, reiterated that Svalbard is part of Norway and NATO, dismissing any claims of military escalation in the region.

Spitsbergen, the largest island in the Svalbard archipelago, falls under Norway's sovereignty as per the 1920 treaty, which allows for non-military use by signatory states. While hosting Russian settlements, the territory remains a focal point in NATO's monitoring efforts due to its proximity to Russian nuclear submarine routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)