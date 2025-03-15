Left Menu

Tragic Loss: ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's Fatal Incident in Bihar

Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh died after a group allegedly assaulted him in Bihar's Munger district. During an investigation in Nandlalpur, he was attacked and later succumbed to his injuries despite being hospitalized. Authorities have detained four individuals as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:16 IST
Tragic Loss: ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's Fatal Incident in Bihar
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Munger district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh lost his life after being allegedly attacked by a group, according to police reports on Saturday.

Singh, stationed at Munger's Mufassil police station, was identified as the victim of a brutal assault with a sharp weapon during a case investigation in Nandlalpur village. Police revealed he, accompanied by other officers, was probing a scuffle when the attack occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday.

Sustaining grievous head injuries, Singh was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Patna for advanced care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at a Patna hospital early Saturday, confirmed Chandan Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station. The police have registered a case and detained four suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025