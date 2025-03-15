Tragic Loss: ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's Fatal Incident in Bihar
Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh died after a group allegedly assaulted him in Bihar's Munger district. During an investigation in Nandlalpur, he was attacked and later succumbed to his injuries despite being hospitalized. Authorities have detained four individuals as investigations continue.
In a tragic incident in Bihar's Munger district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh lost his life after being allegedly attacked by a group, according to police reports on Saturday.
Singh, stationed at Munger's Mufassil police station, was identified as the victim of a brutal assault with a sharp weapon during a case investigation in Nandlalpur village. Police revealed he, accompanied by other officers, was probing a scuffle when the attack occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday.
Sustaining grievous head injuries, Singh was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Patna for advanced care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at a Patna hospital early Saturday, confirmed Chandan Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station. The police have registered a case and detained four suspects as investigations continue.
