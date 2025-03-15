Tragic Loss: ASI Santosh Kumar Singh's Fatal Incident in Bihar

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Munger district, Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh lost his life after being allegedly attacked by a group, according to police reports on Saturday.

Singh, stationed at Munger's Mufassil police station, was identified as the victim of a brutal assault with a sharp weapon during a case investigation in Nandlalpur village. Police revealed he, accompanied by other officers, was probing a scuffle when the attack occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday.

Sustaining grievous head injuries, Singh was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Patna for advanced care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at a Patna hospital early Saturday, confirmed Chandan Kumar, the SHO of Mufassil police station. The police have registered a case and detained four suspects as investigations continue.

