Ganja Crackdown: Former Students Arrested in College Raid
Police arrested two former students connected to a ganja seizure at the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery. Three students were apprehended during a raid following a tip-off. Internal investigations are underway, and the incident has sparked controversy among student organizations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, authorities on Saturday detained two former students of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, in connection with a major ganja seizure. The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics activities linked to the college's men's hostel.
The two individuals, who graduated last year, were allegedly involved in supplying the contraband to current students. This revelation comes after three students were apprehended following a raid on Thursday night. The raid was part of a comprehensive crackdown on narcotics prompted by a tip-off indicating large quantities of ganja being stored on campus.
In light of the incident, the college has suspended the three arrested students and initiated an internal inquiry. Meanwhile, the episode has intensified debates among student groups, notably the Kerala Students Union and the Students' Federation of India, over possible involvement of their members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ganja
- Police
- Raid
- Arrest
- Students
- Kalamassery
- Narcotics
- SFI
- KSU
- Contraband
ALSO READ
Minister Nkabane and SATVETSA Resolve Key Issues Affecting TVET Students
Collapse at UoH: 11 Workers Injured, Students Demand Accountability
Voices of Change: Students Challenge Power in Serbia
Bridging Generations: Israel's 'Senior Future' Project Empowers Seniors and Students
Revolution in Serbia: Students Lead Charge Against Corruption