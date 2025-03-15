Left Menu

Ganja Crackdown: Former Students Arrested in College Raid

Police arrested two former students connected to a ganja seizure at the Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery. Three students were apprehended during a raid following a tip-off. Internal investigations are underway, and the incident has sparked controversy among student organizations.

In a significant development, authorities on Saturday detained two former students of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, in connection with a major ganja seizure. The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics activities linked to the college's men's hostel.

The two individuals, who graduated last year, were allegedly involved in supplying the contraband to current students. This revelation comes after three students were apprehended following a raid on Thursday night. The raid was part of a comprehensive crackdown on narcotics prompted by a tip-off indicating large quantities of ganja being stored on campus.

In light of the incident, the college has suspended the three arrested students and initiated an internal inquiry. Meanwhile, the episode has intensified debates among student groups, notably the Kerala Students Union and the Students' Federation of India, over possible involvement of their members.

