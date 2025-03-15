Left Menu

Panic in Amritsar: Temple Explosion Triggers Investigation

An explosion outside a temple in Amritsar caused significant damage but no injuries. The incident heightened fear in the local community. CCTV captured two suspected individuals fleeing the scene. Local police, led by Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, are actively pursuing the case. Previous explosions have targeted police posts recently.

Updated: 15-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:34 IST
An explosion that took place outside a temple in Amritsar has caused significant concern among the city's residents as it damaged the temple's walls and shattered its windows, officials confirmed on Saturday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

CCTV footage reveals two unidentified men on a motorcycle approaching the Thakur Dwar temple before one of them threw explosive material at the site and fled. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar disclosed that the police were alerted about the incident by the temple priest at around 2 am.

The commissioner assured that police teams are in pursuit of the culprits, promising their apprehension shortly. A forensic team has secured samples from the location as part of an ongoing investigation. The explosion follows a string of similar recent attacks on police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur over the past four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

