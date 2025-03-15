Tragic Tale: Father Allegedly Murders Daughter Over Marital Discord

An alarming incident unfolded in West Bengal's Nadia district as a father was arrested for allegedly murdering his four-year-old daughter. The tragedy reportedly stemmed from the man's outrage over his wife's alleged extramarital affair, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The child's death occurred on Friday evening within the jurisdiction of the Dhubulia police station. Authorities revealed that the father returned home to commit the heinous act while his wife was away.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, disclosing that he had disposed of his daughter's body in a nearby river. The search team later recovered the girl's body, confirming the tragic details of the father's confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)