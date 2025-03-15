Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Father Allegedly Murders Daughter Over Marital Discord

A man in West Bengal's Nadia district has been arrested for the alleged murder of his four-year-old daughter, reportedly over his wife's extramarital affair. The incident took place in a village under Dhubulia police station. The child's body was recovered from a river after the father's confession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident unfolded in West Bengal's Nadia district as a father was arrested for allegedly murdering his four-year-old daughter. The tragedy reportedly stemmed from the man's outrage over his wife's alleged extramarital affair, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The child's death occurred on Friday evening within the jurisdiction of the Dhubulia police station. Authorities revealed that the father returned home to commit the heinous act while his wife was away.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, disclosing that he had disposed of his daughter's body in a nearby river. The search team later recovered the girl's body, confirming the tragic details of the father's confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

