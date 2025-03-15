Kerala Polytechnic College Hostel Ganja Bust: Arrests and Blame Game

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, Kerala police seized two kilograms of ganja during a raid at the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery. The operation, conducted on Thursday night, led to the arrest of five individuals, including two former students suspected of supplying the drugs.

According to police, the suspects, Ashique and Sharil, were taken into custody following information from previously arrested students. Thrikkakara ACP P V Baby noted that their involvement was confirmed after extensive interrogation, although more evidence is needed to solidify the case. The ganja was reportedly intended for sale and personal use. Police indicated that this was the first time such a large quantity was brought, despite smaller past deliveries.

The arrests have sparked tension among student organizations, including the Kerala Students Union and the Students' Federation of India, with leaders engaging in a blame game over the involvement of their activists. The college has suspended the arrested students and launched an internal investigation.

