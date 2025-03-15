Peace and Progress: Modi's Vision for Northeast India

In a recent address in Aizawl, Home Minister Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unparalleled success in fostering peace and development across Northeast India.

Shah's remarks came during a ceremony marking the relocation of an Assam Rifles camp, a move he described as indicative of the Centre's commitment to Mizoram's progress.

He stressed that the BJP-led central government aims for a secure and flourishing Mizoram, with PM Modi personally overseeing key development projects in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)