Peace and Progress: Modi's Vision for Northeast India

Home Minister Amit Shah praised PM Narendra Modi's efforts in achieving peace and development in Northeast India. Addressing a gathering in Aizawl, Shah highlighted the relocation of an Assam Rifles camp as a significant step towards progress and commitment to the region's development, emphasizing the government's dedication to Mizoram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:39 IST
In a recent address in Aizawl, Home Minister Amit Shah commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unparalleled success in fostering peace and development across Northeast India.

Shah's remarks came during a ceremony marking the relocation of an Assam Rifles camp, a move he described as indicative of the Centre's commitment to Mizoram's progress.

He stressed that the BJP-led central government aims for a secure and flourishing Mizoram, with PM Modi personally overseeing key development projects in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

