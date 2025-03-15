Crisis in Karnataka: Minister Orders Action Against Rampant Elephant Attacks

The escalating human-elephant conflict in Karnataka's Belur taluk has prompted decisive action from Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre. On Saturday, the minister ordered the capture of three aggressive elephants that have been terrorizing local communities, notably resulting in a fatal attack on March 14.

During an emergency meeting with forest officials at Vikas Soudha, Khandre directed the establishment of an Elephant Task Force (ETF) office and appointed a Deputy Conservator of Forests-rank officer to lead operations. The minister also instructed the procurement of thermal camera-equipped drones for round-the-clock monitoring of elephant movements to quickly alert residents.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Khandre called for more resources, including additional staff and jeeps for emergency response. He also emphasized the need for awareness campaigns and community cooperation, alongside logistical support for ETF personnel. High-level officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez and others, participated in the review.

