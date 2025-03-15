Left Menu

Crisis in Karnataka: Minister Orders Action Against Rampant Elephant Attacks

Minister Eshwar B Khandre has taken decisive action in Karnataka's Belur taluk, ordering the capture of aggressive elephants and implementing measures to mitigate conflicts. This includes setting up a task force office, deploying drones, and launching awareness campaigns following a fatal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:39 IST
Crisis in Karnataka: Minister Orders Action Against Rampant Elephant Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating human-elephant conflict in Karnataka's Belur taluk has prompted decisive action from Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre. On Saturday, the minister ordered the capture of three aggressive elephants that have been terrorizing local communities, notably resulting in a fatal attack on March 14.

During an emergency meeting with forest officials at Vikas Soudha, Khandre directed the establishment of an Elephant Task Force (ETF) office and appointed a Deputy Conservator of Forests-rank officer to lead operations. The minister also instructed the procurement of thermal camera-equipped drones for round-the-clock monitoring of elephant movements to quickly alert residents.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Khandre called for more resources, including additional staff and jeeps for emergency response. He also emphasized the need for awareness campaigns and community cooperation, alongside logistical support for ETF personnel. High-level officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez and others, participated in the review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025