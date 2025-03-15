Left Menu

TotalEnergies Under Investigation: Mozambique Attack Controversy

French prosecutors are investigating TotalEnergies for potential manslaughter related to a 2021 jihadist attack in Mozambique. Survivors and victims' relatives claim the company failed to protect subcontractors. TotalEnergies denies any wrongdoing, asserting that it aided over 2,500 evacuees. The investigation could lead to a court case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:13 IST
TotalEnergies Under Investigation: Mozambique Attack Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French prosecutors have launched an investigation into TotalEnergies, concerning potential manslaughter linked to a 2021 jihadist attack in Mozambique. TotalEnergies reiterated its denial of any wrongdoing, insisting it provided assistance during the crisis.

The assault by Islamist insurgents on the port city of Palma in March 2021 led to the deaths of numerous civilians near gas infrastructures partly owned by TotalEnergies. Relatives and survivors in late 2023 claimed the company did not ensure the safety of subcontractors, prompting the legal probe.

TotalEnergies stated that emergency assistance teams from its Mozambique LNG project evacuated over 2,500 individuals during the attack. The investigation will determine if the accusations warrant taking the company to court. French media have reported that Nanterre prosecutors are in charge of the case, while a nearly $5 billion loan for Mozambique LNG has been approved by the U.S. Export-Import Bank, signaling a potential project restart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025