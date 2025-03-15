TotalEnergies Under Investigation: Mozambique Attack Controversy
French prosecutors are investigating TotalEnergies for potential manslaughter related to a 2021 jihadist attack in Mozambique. Survivors and victims' relatives claim the company failed to protect subcontractors. TotalEnergies denies any wrongdoing, asserting that it aided over 2,500 evacuees. The investigation could lead to a court case.
French prosecutors have launched an investigation into TotalEnergies, concerning potential manslaughter linked to a 2021 jihadist attack in Mozambique. TotalEnergies reiterated its denial of any wrongdoing, insisting it provided assistance during the crisis.
The assault by Islamist insurgents on the port city of Palma in March 2021 led to the deaths of numerous civilians near gas infrastructures partly owned by TotalEnergies. Relatives and survivors in late 2023 claimed the company did not ensure the safety of subcontractors, prompting the legal probe.
TotalEnergies stated that emergency assistance teams from its Mozambique LNG project evacuated over 2,500 individuals during the attack. The investigation will determine if the accusations warrant taking the company to court. French media have reported that Nanterre prosecutors are in charge of the case, while a nearly $5 billion loan for Mozambique LNG has been approved by the U.S. Export-Import Bank, signaling a potential project restart.
