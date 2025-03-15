Left Menu

Kerala Police's 'D-Hunt' Nets Over 230 Suspected Drug Traffickers

Kerala police arrested 234 people during its 'D-Hunt' operation, targeting drug traffickers. Authorities seized various narcotics, including MDMA and cannabis. The operation, involving over 2,362 inspections, aims to crack down on drug storage and distribution. A 24-hour confidential helpline is available to report drug-related activities.

In a sweeping crackdown on drug traffickers, Kerala police's special operation 'D-Hunt' led to the arrest of 234 individuals. The operation netted significant quantities of narcotics, such as MDMA and cannabis.

The comprehensive initiative involved inspecting 2,362 suspects across the state, according to the State Police Media Centre. As a result, authorities registered 222 cases regarding the possession of illegal substances.

Spearheaded by the Range-based NDPS Coordination Cell and district police chiefs, the effort maintains a 24-hour helpline to confidentially report drug-related activities. The campaign will continue with surveillance to build a database of repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

