Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Spokesperson Ignites Political Firestorm

In a politically charged sequence of events, Reetam Singh, an Assam Congress spokesperson, was apprehended following a social media post challenging the state's handling of legal cases against BJP leaders. The arrest took place at Singh's Guwahati residence, sparked by a complaint alleging defamation and obscenity in his content.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Singh's inquiry into the justice system's impartiality, particularly concerning previous allegations against BJP officials. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, defended the arrest, attributing it to caste-based insults directed towards a Dalit woman. The incident has fueled tensions between state leadership and Congress.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, were quick to condemn the arrest, labeling it an overreach and citing procedural errors. This development underscores the heightened political animosity as allegations of a connection between a Congress leader and international actors loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)