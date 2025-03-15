Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Spokesperson Ignites Political Firestorm

Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested after a social media post queried the handling of cases against BJP leaders. The arrest, deemed unjust by Congress, involved a post about a 2021 rape case. The political rift intensified with allegations and criticisms exchanged between Congress and the BJP-led state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:14 IST
Controversial Arrest of Assam Congress Spokesperson Ignites Political Firestorm
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged sequence of events, Reetam Singh, an Assam Congress spokesperson, was apprehended following a social media post challenging the state's handling of legal cases against BJP leaders. The arrest took place at Singh's Guwahati residence, sparked by a complaint alleging defamation and obscenity in his content.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Singh's inquiry into the justice system's impartiality, particularly concerning previous allegations against BJP officials. Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, defended the arrest, attributing it to caste-based insults directed towards a Dalit woman. The incident has fueled tensions between state leadership and Congress.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, were quick to condemn the arrest, labeling it an overreach and citing procedural errors. This development underscores the heightened political animosity as allegations of a connection between a Congress leader and international actors loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025