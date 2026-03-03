Odisha's Political Chess: BJP Seeks Support Amid BJD-Congress Alliance

In a strategic move, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have united to back Datteswar Hota for a Rajya Sabha seat, sparking reactions from other political players. BJP MP Balabhadra Majhi responded by calling for opposition support to secure a fourth seat as political dynamics unfold in Odisha.

Balabhadra Majhi dismissed the significance of the BJD-Congress alliance, emphasizing that the parties have rarely collaborated historically and questioning their ability to gather enough legislative support needed for a fourth seat. Majhi suggested that supporting the BJP would be a more feasible option for them.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sagar Charan Das affirmed the party's support for Hota, citing his contributions as a respected doctor from Odisha. Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das also highlighted the alliance's intent to prevent unethical practices in the election process while preparing for the scheduled biennial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)