Left Menu

U.S. Pays El Salvador to Imprison Venezuelan Gang Members

The United States will pay El Salvador $6 million to detain 300 alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang for a year. This follows a recent visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where El Salvador offered to imprison dangerous criminals deported from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:51 IST
U.S. Pays El Salvador to Imprison Venezuelan Gang Members

The U.S. government has agreed to pay El Salvador $6 million to detain approximately 300 alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang for one year, according to the Associated Press. The deal was revealed through an internal memo.

During a recent visit to the Central American country, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted El Salvador's willingness to house "dangerous criminals" deported from the United States in its prisons.

Both the presidential office of El Salvador and Venezuela's Information Ministry were unavailable for comment, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025