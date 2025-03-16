U.S. Pays El Salvador to Imprison Venezuelan Gang Members

The U.S. government has agreed to pay El Salvador $6 million to detain approximately 300 alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang for one year, according to the Associated Press. The deal was revealed through an internal memo.

During a recent visit to the Central American country, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted El Salvador's willingness to house "dangerous criminals" deported from the United States in its prisons.

Both the presidential office of El Salvador and Venezuela's Information Ministry were unavailable for comment, as reported by Reuters.

