Left Menu

Trump's Bold Strike: U.S. Launches Military Operations in Yemen

President Trump initiated military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping. He warned Iran, the Houthis' sponsor, about supporting the group. The operation represents the largest U.S. military action in the Middle East under Trump. Civilian casualties were reported in Sanaa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:17 IST
Trump's Bold Strike: U.S. Launches Military Operations in Yemen
Donald Trump

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels after the group conducted attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The offensive marks the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since the start of Trump's presidency.

The strikes reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, with nine dead and several injured in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Residents described the explosions as 'earthquake-like,' emphasizing the impact on local communities. Trump's actions follow his warnings to both the Houthis and their primary supporter, Iran, advocating for a cessation of attacks.

The President also addressed Iran directly, cautioning against continued backing of the Houthis. Meanwhile, Tehran faces internal pressure with fears of potential mass protests over economic conditions. As tensions rise, the U.S. strikes underscore an escalating confrontation in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025