Trump's Bold Strike: U.S. Launches Military Operations in Yemen

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels after the group conducted attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The offensive marks the largest U.S. military engagement in the Middle East since the start of Trump's presidency.

The strikes reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, with nine dead and several injured in Yemen's capital, Sanaa. Residents described the explosions as 'earthquake-like,' emphasizing the impact on local communities. Trump's actions follow his warnings to both the Houthis and their primary supporter, Iran, advocating for a cessation of attacks.

The President also addressed Iran directly, cautioning against continued backing of the Houthis. Meanwhile, Tehran faces internal pressure with fears of potential mass protests over economic conditions. As tensions rise, the U.S. strikes underscore an escalating confrontation in an already volatile region.

