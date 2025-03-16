Trump's Bold Military Strikes Shake Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized major military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The strikes, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 19 individuals, come as a response to the Houthis' persistent attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

Launching the largest U.S. military operation in the region during Trump's tenure, the administration signaled a renewed assertive policy against Iranian influence. The strikes aim to pressure Tehran into halting its backing of the Houthis amid deadlocked negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

The extensive military action, part of a broader campaign lasting several weeks, highlights the heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Houthis, meanwhile, have vowed to respond, marking a potential escalation in the conflict that could have significant repercussions on global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)