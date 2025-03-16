Left Menu

Escalating Aerial Warfare: Drone Strikes Intensify in Russia and Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange heavy aerial strikes amid uncertain ceasefire proposals. Recent drone attacks have caused injuries and destruction in various regions, including Kiev and Russian border areas. Officials are trying to repel these attacks while dealing with significant tensions on the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:41 IST
Amid ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine persist in launching aerial assaults against one another, resulting in injuries and property damage. This conflict intensifies as the possibility of a ceasefire remains in limbo.

On Sunday, three individuals, including a child, were harmed in attacks on the Russian Belgorod region, while Russian defenses countered over 15 Ukrainian drones in Voronezh.

Ukrainian officials reported Russian drone strikes causing alarm in Kyiv and Chernihiv, marking a critical phase of the conflict, elevating regional tensions.

